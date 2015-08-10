Laos hosts the 7th Asean-China Young Entrepreneurs Forum 2015

The 7th Asean-China Young Entrepreneurs Forum 2015 hosted by Laos this week aims to promote business networking and cooperation among young business operators in the region.



The forum is hosted by the Lao Young Business Entrepreneur Association in Vientiane and is taking place from August 6-7.

The opening of the event was attended by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Khemmani Pholsena, other high ranking government officials, ambassadors and trade representatives from the Asean countries and the People’s Republic of China, over 400 young entrepreneurs, and members of the press. Young entrepreneurs play a key role in business operation and always come up with innovative ideas.

President of the Lao Young Business Entrepreneur Association, Valy Vetsaphong said this annual regional forum brings together aspiring business leaders and entrepreneurs from 11 countries (Asean members and China) represented by their young entrepreneurs’ associations.

The aim is to promote dialogue on current entrepreneurship dynamics in the region especially as it relates to the Asean Economic Community (AEC) and is also an important platform to stimulate cross country partnerships among participants.

This week’s forum is the first hosted by Laos after the 6th Asean-China Young Entrepreneurs Forum 2014 was held in Myanmar last September.

Source: Lao National Television News in English

Broadcast on August 7, 2015