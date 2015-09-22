China-Asean Expo 2015

12th China-Asean Expo (Caexpo) 2015 officially launch

Introduction: The 12th China-Asean Expo (Caexpo) 2015 was officially launched on Friday morning in Guangxi’s Nanning city. The ceremony was graced by Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli and leaders from Asean.

Story: Lao Deputy Prime Minister Somsavad Lengsavath is leading Lao delegation to the annual event, one of the biggest international exposition in China.



A total of 71 Lao companies in lifestyle products, food and beverages, health and many more, are participating as exhibitors at Caexpo.

This year marks the year of the China-Asean maritime cooperation as well as the first year of the full implementation of the “One Belt, One Road” construction.

With “Building the 21st century Maritime Silk Road and Creating a New Blueprint for Maritime Cooperation” as its theme, centering on the key areas along the “Belt and Road”, together with the upgrading of the China-Asean Free Trade Area, Caexpo is excavating trade potentials, expanding two-way investment scale and promoting international production capacity, which has attracted wide attention from both inside and outside the region.

More than 1,000 people joined, including leaders from the 10 Asean countries. Outside the Chinese Hibiscus Hall, red hibiscus and the word “12th” dotted eminently and joyfully in colourful flags.

Inside, the hallway is decorated with the golden Thai-style roof to highlight Thailand as the Country of Honor this year.

The main platform is set in ocean blue, echoing to the theme of maritime cooperation.

Over the last 12 years, Caexpo has brought together high quality resources of China and Asean countries, formed multi-level, wide-ranging and cross-regional exchanges and cooperation mechanisms and provided the most convenient platform for comprehensive cooperation between China and Asean.

Source: Lao National Television News in English (LNTV)

Broadcast on September 18, 2015