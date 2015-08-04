Lao Development Bank’s Easy Tax Service launched

The Ministry of Finance in cooperation with Lao Development Bank (LDB) initiate easy tax payment service systems

The Ministry of Finance has worked in cooperation with Lao Development Bank (LDB) to initiate easy tax payment service systems for the benefit of both business people and personal banking customers.



The celebratory launch of Lao Development Bank’s Easy Tax Service took place in Vientiane and was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economic affairs Dr Bounpone Bouttanavong.

The easy tax payment service systems will allow for the payment of taxes through ATMs, mobile banking machines and tellers, which is set to greatly improve convenience for customers.

It will help eliminate many documents and steps in the tax payment process; the important factor is there is no need to carry cash, there is no need to recheck cash payments and no risks involved with transportation.

It is confident that, the service would be of benefit for business operators, the general public, and the bank’s customers and support the economic policy of the government by improving, developing, modernising and expanding its services.

The official launch was attended by Minister of Finance Dr Lien Thikeo, Deputy Governor of the Bank of the Lao PDR Sonexay Sitphaxay, Managing Director General of the LDB Boualien Phommavongsa, senior officials from line ministries and other invited guests.

Source: Lao National Television News in English (LNTV)

Broadcast on July 30, 2015