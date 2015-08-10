Luang Prabang Party Committee meeting

The seventh meeting of the Luang Prabang provincial Party Committee ends

The seventh meeting of the Luang Prabang provincial Party Committee ended yesterday with the election of the province’s Deputy Governor Mr Khamkhanh Chanthavisouk as Party Committee secretary.



Mr Khamkhanh replaces Dr Khampheng Saysompheng, who has been appointed by the government to the post of Minister of Labour and Social Welfare.

Thirty-four other candidates were elected as members of the Party Committee’s executive board, while the province’s other two deputy governors, Mr Saysamone Khomthavong and Dr Buakhong Nammavong, were elected as deputy secretaries of the Party Committee.

Mr Buathong Phengsavanh, who is chairman of the Party Committee’s inspection body, was also elected as a deputy secretary.

Luang Prabang province has more than 18,000 Party members, of whom 250 attended the meeting.

The meeting set development plans for the next five years, targeting economic growth at 8.8 percent annually and per capita income at US$2,210.

The province also aims for the service industry and the tourism sector to produce 46 percent of the province’s GDP, while targeting a 27 percent contribution from agriculture and 27 percent from industry.

Source: Lao National Television News in English (LNTV)

Broadcast on August 7, 2015