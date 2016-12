Meet the 20 Final Contestants of Miss Laos 2015 Beauty Pageant. Be sure to show your support of your favorite contestant and follow the updates on various Social Media such as Miss Laos on Youtube, Miss Laos on Facebook, or Miss Laos on Instagram. Find out who will be crowned as Miss Laos 2015 via live broadcast on Lao TV from Don Chan Palace in Vientiane, Laos on 21/11/2015.