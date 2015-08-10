Thammavong to attend SG50 celebration

Lao Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong to Attend the Celebration of Singapore’s 50th Anniversary

Prime Minister of the Lao PDR, Thongsing Thammavong, and his high ranking delegation will join the commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the National Day of the Republic of Singapore, from August 9 to 10, 2015.

The Prime Minister Thongsing will leave for Singapore on August 9 at the invitation of H.E. Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore.

Source: Lao National Television News in English (LNTV)

Broadcast on August 10, 2015