Tigerhead drinking water press conference

LBC and the Criminal Investigation Police Department explain the differences between the fake Tigerhead and the real thing

The Lao Brewery Company and the Criminal Investigation Police Department of the Ministry of Public Security held a press conference to explain the differences between the fake Tigerhead and the real thing. Revealing almost all the Tigerhead drinking water bottles that were used by the illegal fake producers have been collected by authorities in Vientiane.



Sounthone Sirisack, Deputy Managing Director of Lao Brewery Company (LBC):

Deputy Managing Director of Lao Brewery Company (LBC) Sounthone Sirisack reported at the conference that, the staff of the company are continuing to collect some copies remaining in the shops. However almost all the fake drinking water bottles have been collected, authorities believe. He said, until now, we have kept over 60 boxes of the big Tigerhead drinking water bottles and 20 boxes of the small bottle size.

Police officers worked with LBC’ staff to check some16 shops in 10 villages in Vientiane and collect the copied Tigerhead drinking water bottles after the four Vietnamese people were caught in Nonvai village of Saysettha district, Vientiane on October 24.

At the house in Nonvai village where the copy producers were caught police officers found 300 boxes of copied large Tigerhead drinking water bottles, 70 boxes of medium size and 60 boxes of the small size.

According to the report that day, the Vietnamese took some 30 boxes of the big size copied drinking water along with 20 boxes each of the medium and small sized boxes to sell to shop owners in Vientiane.

The fake producers made 30,000 copies of the bottle caps and 25,000 units of clean plastic for covering the bottles, including the paper boxes of Tigerhead drinking water bottles, in Vietnam.

Sounthone Sirisack added that people can identify the fake drinking water as the copied Tigerhead drinking water bottles are not as clean as the originals since there were recovered from people’s refuse. The plastic wrapping is also different.

On the other hand, the logo of the Tigerhead copy is also bigger than the real thing. In addition, the paper box of the copies is brown but the real Tigerhead box is a white colour.

Lieutenant Colonel Doungchanh Vongvixay, Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation Police Department:

Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation Police Department Lieutenant Colonel Doungchanh Vongvixay, said that these fake producers are in breach of intellectual property law and they could be fined and detained. He said adding that, We cannot say any more as we are still conducting the investigations.

The four Vietnamese were making a fake version of Tigerhead drinking water. Two of the four Vietnamese are a couple and the other two were their employees.

