Tourism officials trained as reporters

Nineteen tourism officials from seven central and southern provinces are training to become reporters so they are better equipped to promote tourism and make local landmarks more widely known around the world.



The five-day training course is taking place in Champassak province from August 4-8, organised by the Tourism Development Department of the Ministry Information, Culture and Tourism.

Official said, this is the first such training course in the tourism sector. We aim to create a news network and train officials how to write news and reports, as well as advertising tourist activities and attractions.”

The trainees will learn about the theory and practice of reporting from experienced trainers and will learn how to shoot videos, edit and post their reports to central offices for further publishing and broadcasting.

Deputy Director of the Information, Culture and Tourism Department of Champassak province, Mala Chanthalam, attended the opening of the course.

Source: Lao National Television News in English

Broadcast on August 7, 2015