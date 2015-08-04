Workshop on nursing care in Laos

Better nursing care in Laos was the focus of a meeting in Vientiane

Better nursing care in Laos was the focus of a meeting in Vientiane as 150 health officials reviewed and discussed the newly-revised “Guidelines for the Scope of Nursing Practice”.



Addressing the Workshop on Dissemination of the ‘Revised guidelines for the Scope of Nursing Practice’, where attended by JICA Chief Representative to Laos, Yusuke Murakami.

Minister of Health, Prof. Dr Eksavang Vongvichit, drew attention to raising nursing practice standards towards achieving a healthy populace. He said, In order for nursing practices to be implemented properly, it is also important that all stakeholders take initiative in applying the guidelines.

The application of the newly-revised guidelines to actual nursing practices and education were among the topics for discussion as details were examined and comments exchanged during the professional workshop.

Organised by the Ministry of Health and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) the event was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Health, central hospitals, provincial hospitals, nursing educational institutions and health-related organisations.

Source: Lao National Television News in English (LNTV)

Broadcast on July 30, 2015